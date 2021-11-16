SEBRING — Spring Lake turned 50 in style as residents celebrated the milestone last week at Sebring International Golf Resort. More than 150 guests attended the anniversary of Spring Lake Improvement District on Nov. 11, the exact day it was chartered by State Legislature exactly 50 years prior.
Spring Lake’s Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim McKenna asked the veterans into the clubhouse to thank them for their service and recognize them on Veterans Day.
McKenna also expressed gratitude for veteran Dr. Cary Pigman, former District 55 state representative, for his tireless efforts obtaining funding for major projects.
According to Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo, Pigman acquired “over $5 million in Legislative appropriations and DEP grants, and supported $6 million in state revolving funds.”
Pigman said going to bat for Spring Lake Improvement District was easy to do because the leaders here get things done. They say they are going to do a project and follow it through to completion.
Although Pigman was instrumental with getting the new sewer line put in, DeCerbo decided to name a road after him instead of the sewer plant. Pigman Drive will be near the independent living center instead.
McKenna was presented a framed certificate to honor and recognize the Spring Lake 50th anniversary from District 55 Representative Kaylee Tuck. Tuck’s legislative aide, Dana Orr, presented the certificate.
DeCerbo acknowledged the work of the Board of Supervisors – namely Kay Gorham, Bill Lawens, Sue Dean, Brian Acker and McKenna. DeCerbo said the projects that have improved the community would not be possible without the dedication of the staff. He gave special recognition to staff member Diane Angell because of her longevity with Spring Lake Improvement District.
Residents mingled while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Some residents sat down with their neighbors and caught up, while others checked out the displays from developers who will shape what the next 50 years will look like at Spring Lake.
The vendors included apartments, resort cabins, a self-storage facility, an independent living complex as well as retail plans. Guests were able to see where the new projects would take place as well as when they would be open for business.
Craig Bendall stayed busy all night showing the improvements to the golf course that will be made. Sebring International Golf Resort owner Helmut “H3” Wyzisk III said the courses, except for the short 12-hole course, will be closed beginning in December for major construction. Work will continue throughout the summer. The goal is to re-open the new courses in winter 2022.
DeCerbo, who has been with Spring Lake Improvement District for 15 years, has been involved with many projects over the years. He shared his favorite accomplishment.
“Turning the stormwater treatment area into an ECO Park tops my list,” he said. “Instead of a huge body of water just sitting on the edge of our community, it was transformed into one of the most beautiful parks around. It has garnered awards both statewide and nationally. That project was the first and led to all the other funding opportunities.”
Roy and Carolyn Irvine have lived in Village I for 16 years and love their neighborhood. The couple love to golf and were very excited to see the plans for the courses.
“Spring Lake is a very desirable community,” Roy Irvine said.
His wife agreed and added, “It’s a wonderful place. The kind of place you can let your children play outside. It is the most friendly community.”
DeCerbo said the next 50 years is bright for Spring Lake and he wished he could see it.
“With all the development in place, the installation of 2G fiber optic, parks and recreation, an improved golf resort, and easy access to Lake Istokpoga, Spring Lake is going to be very attractive to many individuals and families seeking a rural community environment,” he said.