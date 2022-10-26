SEBRING — The Spring Lake Improvement District will host a not-so-spooky Fall Festival “Under the Oaks” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Pine Breeze Community Center on Spring Lake Boulevard and U.S. 98. This family fun day has something for everyone, including Fido.

This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best, said organizer Phil Gentry. That was a difficult promise to keep since last year coincided with Spring Lake’s 50th anniversary. Gentry said there will be more than 120 different vendors. There will be about seven vendors in the community center, who are building in the special district.

