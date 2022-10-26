SEBRING — The Spring Lake Improvement District will host a not-so-spooky Fall Festival “Under the Oaks” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Pine Breeze Community Center on Spring Lake Boulevard and U.S. 98. This family fun day has something for everyone, including Fido.
This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best, said organizer Phil Gentry. That was a difficult promise to keep since last year coincided with Spring Lake’s 50th anniversary. Gentry said there will be more than 120 different vendors. There will be about seven vendors in the community center, who are building in the special district.
“Come celebrate the fall with family,” Gentry said. “It’s a huge family event. Eat, shop and win.”
The Sebring High School JROTC Honor Guard will present the colors during the opening ceremonies.
The youngsters and young at heart will love seeing the fire trucks and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office cruisers. Children can climb in the fire trucks and try on the bunker gear. Parents and grandparents can take lots of pictures to share.
Shop for unique and handmade items from vendors selling everything from dog outfits to jewelry and everything in between. Fine arts to crafts and clothing for little ones and four-legged friends to quilts and every medium imaginable will be on sale. Find the perfect hostess gift for Thanksgiving or the gift for the person who has everything for Christmas.
A DJ will keep family-friendly tunes playing all day. Raffles will take place throughout the day for chances to win prizes. The Highlands County Library system will be in attendance. Local churches will have candy for the kids. Face painting will thrill parents, and kids and clowns will spread cheer.
The messiest and tastiest contest will be a pie-eating contest for the young and more seasoned of guests at 1 p.m. The scariest and cutest competition is the Halloween costume contest. As a dog-loving neighborhood, organizers made sure dogs could take part in the costume contest. Pretty Paws will be on hand for nail trimming by an expert.
All of that walking and shopping is enough to work up an appetite. With several food trucks at the festival, no one will go hungry. The festival fare is international from tacos and Italian ices to All American hot dogs and more.