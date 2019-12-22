SEBRING — The Spring Lake Golf Resort has new owners with some innovative future projects and some that are now being implemented. Signature H Property closed on the resort property on Nov. 8 and has purchased the three golf courses, Panther, Cougar, Bobcat and the clubhouses according to SHP Partner Helmut Wyzisk III, also known as H3.
Signature H Property will host a new Year’s Eve party at Victoria’s restaurant at the clubhouse where Wyzisk will unveil a full presentation of the plans for the golf courses, the new look and new logo for the resort. Call 863-655-5555 for a reservation and costs.
Wyzisk did reveal some of the changes that are on the horizon and some renovations and improvements currently taking place.
“We made an agreement with the previous owners to allow us bring in a new management team,” Wyzisk said.
Signature H Property brought in XUDE Hospitality for the golf course to make some changes. Wyzisk said having a management team on the property before closing on the property ensured the former owners of their commitment and eased transitions.
The new owners wanted to get the golf courses in good shape before the start of golf season the beginning of November. The greens, tees and fairways have been over-seeded and the sand traps have all new sand. After consulting with an outside maintenance group, the mowing patterns were changed.
New signage can be seen along the courses.
“A 12-hole short course will be added close to the clubhouse,” Wyzisk said. “We have already started the prep work there. We have killed all the grass and will begin after the new year.”
Eventually, the courses will be rebuilt. Greens will be moved and re-planned.
“We want people to have a new golf experience,” he said. “We will keep 18 holes open at all times during that time.”
The clubhouse and restaurant, currently Victoria’s, will undergo some major changes as well. The current staff has been added to and they are being trained to provide a “culture of customer service centric.”
Wyzisk said that, being a resort, the staff should know the client’s names and what they would like to drink and more.
The restaurant will be open earlier and stay open later. A new menu and more will be revealed after the New Year’s Day.