SEBRING – Just weeks after announcing the purchase of the Spring Lake Golf Resort, Signature H Property Group has announced the additional development plans in Spring Lake Special District. The plans were announced at a New Year’s Eve dinner at the Spring Lake Resort restaurant.
The rebranding of the resort comes with a new name and logo: “Sebring International Golf Resort.” The logo is a silhouette of a palm tree at the end of a path within a circle.
“We believe this new brand will attain prominence in both the Sebring and international markets, while more closely aligning us with our neighboring airport and raceway,” said Helmut Wyzisk III, president of Signature H.
Not only will Sebring International Golf Resort get a new look and menu, a new look is also coming to the banquet area and pro shop. Wyzisk said some renovations will begin immediately with more significant renovations continuing through the summer and beyond.
There are plans to redesign a 27-hole golf course and a new short 12-hole course near the resort. Plans for the courses have already begun but anything major will be done after the northern residents return, according to Wyzisk.
A new pool is on the agenda as well as a “grand entrance into the neighborhood.” New single and multi family homes and villas will be built and a senior living facility will be built. A town center will pull it all together and new outdoor amenities will be added.
Wyzisk said the town center is planned as a new central gathering place in the community anchored by a few boutique commercial spaces that will cater to the residents and guests of Spring Lake. Possible tenants could include a barber/salon, deli or ice cream shop, dry cleaner, etc. The town center will include greenspace. The plan calls for the project to be built in phases, “based on demand and absorption.” He said the master plan includes new, separate villages throughout the resort and each village will have its own character and purpose.
Wyzisk, or H3 for short, wrote a short letter of introduction that will go out in the subdivision’s newsletter as well. In the letter he wrote that he and representatives from his company visited Spring Lake a year ago and fell in love with the old Florida feel and decided to purchase the resort and surrounding properties to develop. They closed on the property Nov. 8 but had already made arrangements prior to the closing with the previous owners to be on the property and created plans for the major renovations.
The company plans to break ground on the project this spring.
Signature H plans to bring commercial to the area. With the new wastewater plant now in operation, Spring Lake will be able to provide services from those businesses along U.S. 98. According to District Manager Joe DeCerbo, the wastewater treatment plant has been years in the making and has cost $3.345 million. A zero-interest loan over a 30-year term made the project possible. The old stormwater treatment center is being dismantled from its place on the golf course.