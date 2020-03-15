This home is located at 5717 Longbow Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Nestled off the beaten path and within the Spring Lake Golf Resort Villages is this spectacular home with a super saltwater heated lap pool and extra large garage. This garage is sure to please all the men in the audience while the pool will have the whole family relaxed. The home has screened porches on the front of the home and the back allowing for fresh Florida air all year long and this will allow you to enjoy lower electric bills.
The floor plan has the popular great room with open kitchen with island, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and more. The kitchen features upgraded appliances and is a chef’s dream with all the counter space and cabinets with pull-out drawers. There is a stove with an oven but there is an additional wall oven to add to the cooking experience. Trust me, the kitchen is a show piece.
The large living space has inset electrical plugs for tables or the new motion perfect sofas, this will make it easy for putting in your favorite furniture. All of this open with glass sliders that pocket all the wall behind the wall to the covered lanai area. This is a perfect place to entertain and enjoy the pool. The pool is 40-by-13 feet and has a lot of extra concrete around for all year long pool time. There is a half bath to use out there too. The covered space has an outdoor refrigerator and cabinets. Great summer kitchen space.
The floor plan has a master on each side of the house opening up to the pool. Master ensuite features wheelchair accessible shower. The laundry room is 11-by-7 feet and houses a lot of extra storage. The home is two-bedroom, but wait, there is more. There is an open bonus room, 14-by-10 feet. This could easily be converted to a third bedroom if needed or leave the way it is and use as a sewing room, office or whatever you desire. This opens to the garage.
The main attraction, besides the pool area, is the garage, which is 35 feet long by 25 feet wide, with larger overhead doors, open trusses and workshop bench areas. The side door opens to the front porch too.
Spring Lake is centrally located in Florida and within two hours from east and west coast of Florida.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, broker associate. You can reach Dawn at 863-381-0400 or visit the website, www.dawndell.com. Please come take a tour of the property today (Sunday) from 1-3 p.m.; Lisa Robert will be your hostess.
MLS 271243