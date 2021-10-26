SEBRING — Spring Lake Improvement District celebrated its 50th anniversary with a festival “Under the Oaks” on Saturday. Residents from the subdivision and neighboring communities turned out to enjoy the day in the perfect weather.
A DJ kept the party atmosphere going with family-friendly music while guests perused the goods and services of nearly 60 vendors. The vendors had everything from services to homemade goods to animals to visit.
Sunlight filtered through the massive oak canopies as guests shopped for one-of-a-kind jewelry made from different metals and materials. Homemade clothing and handsewn home goods were offered. Leather handbags, decorated dreamcatchers and crafts for the home and yard were just a few of the items to be found.
Artists exhibited and sold their creations, which were in all different mediums from photography to acrylics and more. Lakeside Stables were on hand for pony rides. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Fire Rescue Lorida Fire District and the county’s EMTs were all there to educate youngsters and let them visit the first responder vehicles.
“We wanted to come out and support the neighborhood,” HCFR Captain James Stuever said.
When the youngsters were done at the fire truck, they were able to get their faces painted and play on the playground while their parents and grandparents looked on.
In the community room, the Spring Lake Improvement District staff sold booklets and keychains to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the district. The staff was thrilled with the festival’s turnout.
“This is beyond my expectations,” District Manager Joe Decerbo said.
Also in the community room were projects that are underway in Spring Lake by developers. The Sebring Historical Society was represented in the room and the Master Gardeners gave out seeds and information on Florida landscaping and more.
Deborah Fox had a special reason to become a vendor with company “Handmade with Love.” She set up her booth in memory of Debbi Lewis, her good friend that used to set up the booth with her. Lewis recently died and Fox was unsure about setting up. With the Lewis family behind her, she decided her friend would want her to continue with the booth. So, Fox exhibited her gifts and homemade treats for animals and humans alike.
Organizer Phil Gentry said he was astounded at the attendance and was surprised he was able to get so many vendors in one spot. He was pleasantly surprised as more and more vendors joined in for the celebration. All in all, he felt everyone enjoyed the special day.