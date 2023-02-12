SEBRING—Timothy “Tim” McKenna, 65, of Spring Lake, died on Feb. 4. McKenna was a well respected member of the Spring Lake Improve-ment District Board of Supervisors for years. Now the board will have to make some changes to fill his seat.

McKenna was first elected to the Popular seat in 2011 and has been Chairman of the Board for the past five years. McKenna’s death was unexpected and will leave a Popular seat available. His was one of two Popular positions on the board. The second seat is held by Ken Kirk. The Popular officials will serve four year terms. Both McKenna’s and Kirk’s terms expire in 2027.

