SEBRING—Timothy “Tim” McKenna, 65, of Spring Lake, died on Feb. 4. McKenna was a well respected member of the Spring Lake Improve-ment District Board of Supervisors for years. Now the board will have to make some changes to fill his seat.
McKenna was first elected to the Popular seat in 2011 and has been Chairman of the Board for the past five years. McKenna’s death was unexpected and will leave a Popular seat available. His was one of two Popular positions on the board. The second seat is held by Ken Kirk. The Popular officials will serve four year terms. Both McKenna’s and Kirk’s terms expire in 2027.
In addition to the Popular positions, there are three other Landowner Supervisors who serve three year terms. The Landowners Supervisors are comprised of Kay Gorham, Secretary Sue Dean and Butch Copeland.
Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo will certainly miss his “right-hand man.” The Board and the entire community will no doubt miss their leader and friend as well.
According to DeCerbo, the Popular positions are put on the ballots and elected as any other elected official.
“The Board will appoint a person to fill Tim’s term which expires in 2027,” DeCerbo said.
McKenna saw many positive changes over the years that he lived in Spring Lake and later served on the Board. McKenna was an integral part of those changes that have made the subdivision a very appealing place to live.
During McKenna’s time of service, the District built the serene ECO Park, added the Bark Park. He worked tirelessly on essential Storm Water Treatment Area, a sewer plant as well as a second sewer plant. While McKenna was serving, the District was awarded $15 million in Legislative Appropriations, grants and no-interest loans since 2015, DeCerbo said.