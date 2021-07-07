SEBRING — County officials got started talking early this year with local governments to set up interlocal agreements on storm debris removal, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
More than a month ago, the Spring Lake Improvement District Board of Supervisors signed that agreement with the county. Spring Lake General Manager Joe DeCerbo told county commissioners on Tuesday that his board is still waiting.
“My board could not approve and sign the document fast enough,” DeCerbo told commissioners Tuesday, noting that after a month and a half, they still don’t have it back. “If this storm hits, what do we do?”
DeCerbo referred to Tropical Storm Elsa, which at the time looked ready to follow a track along the Florida peninsula Gulf Coast and not make landfall until nearing the Big Bend area. The storm was expected to strengthen as it made the trek up the west coast on Tuesday.
By the end of discussion, commissioners directed County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and Vosburg to add an amendment to the Spring Lake agreement similar to one the City of Sebring has requested: To amend the agreement after approval to match any financial considerations other entities receive.
The agreement, according to Sutphen, is identical to last year’s agreement to have the county handle all storm debris collection and monitoring of debris collection through its contractors, and then have county staff prepare and file reimbursement paperwork with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One such reimbursement request, she said, was 30,000 pages long.
The only difference this year, she said, is the request from the county that the local entities pay up to 10% of the cost to remove debris from their jurisdictions, which is based on the shortfall from the approximate $15 million request the county sent in for debris removal after Hurricane Irma, which hit Sept. 10, 2017.
DeCerbo characterized the matter as an “operational” question, having to do with a matter of needing to provide service in the most expedient manner possible. He also said the county and improvement district have always cooperated on operational matters, and expressed dismay that other governing bodies wouldn’t want the agreement.
“I don’t know why [they] can’t vote on that, and if they don’t want it, God bless them,” DeCerbo said.
Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District and the cities of Avon Park and Sebring have put their final approval on hold, anticipating what will turn up with the Board of County Commissioners’ discussion with the Town of Lake Placid on July 20.
The Lake Placid Town Council has held that town residents have already paid for debris removal through county property taxes that they pay along with city assessments. Council members have asserted they shouldn’t have to pay the county anything for emergency debris removal.
Council member Ray Royce reiterated after Tuesday’s commission meeting that he and his colleagues see this as a philosophical issue, not operational. To them, it’s a matter of people being charged twice.
DeCerbo said he didn’t want to wait until July 20 for a signed agreement, and also said that if local governments wanted to start “playing the game of what’s fair to everybody,” Spring Lake still needs to have a nearby fire station. Highlands County Fire Rescue has a station in the works for a site on Haywood Taylor Boulevard, just west of Spring Lake, but it’s still a few years out in planning and funding.
“I agree that this [debris agreement] should have been done a year ago,” Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said.
Sutphen said Sebring’s has a clause in its agreement stating that the city would receive the same financial considerations as any other entity, if those were to change in others’ agreements.
Sebring City Clerk Kathy Haley confirmed Tuesday afternoon that that matter would be on the Sebring City Council agenda that night.