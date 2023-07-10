It wasn’t uncommon to see Tim McKenna riding around Spring Lake Improvement District (SLID) on his golf cart. Talking to friends and waving at everyone is a memory of many residents when they recall McKenna. It’s been a few months since McKenna died unexpectedly on Feb. 4 and SLID has found a unique way to honor the former board chairman for SLID’s District Board of Supervisors.
McKenna was a fixture in the SLID neighborhood that he called home. In 2011, he was elected to the popular seat on the District Board of Supervisors. Eventually, McKenna would serve as board chairman. The district board recently established a memorial fund in his name.
The McKenna Memorial Fund has about $4,000 in the account now. When the time comes, the board will decide an appropriate project to name after McKenna. District Manager Joe DeCerbo said McKenna went above and beyond his title where SLID and its residents were concerned.
DeCerbo said no matter what type of memorial they have, it will end up costing something. In anticipation of the proper project, funds are being collected beforehand.
McKenna was instrumental in making several positive changes in his time as a supervisor.
DeCerbo still misses his friend and speaks highly of McKenna personally and of his work in the local government.
McKenna had been attending the Central Florida Regional Planning Council meetings for years with DeCerbo. At those meetings, Spring Lake’s five-year plans were formed. They included new projects the board would eventually vote on.
SLID’s five-year plans have names such as “Vision I” and “Vision II.” McKenna died before the board could vote on the newest projects. The latest plan will be called the McKenna Plan.
Anyone wishing to donate to the memorial fund can write a check to SLID and write “memorial fund” in the memo section.