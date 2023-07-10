SNS-party111621c.jpg

From left: Spring Lake Board of Supervisor Chairman Tim McKenna was presented a certificate from Dana Orr, legislative aide to District 55 Representative Kaylee Tuck, in honor of the district’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

It wasn’t uncommon to see Tim McKenna riding around Spring Lake Improvement District (SLID) on his golf cart. Talking to friends and waving at everyone is a memory of many residents when they recall McKenna. It’s been a few months since McKenna died unexpectedly on Feb. 4 and SLID has found a unique way to honor the former board chairman for SLID’s District Board of Supervisors.

McKenna was a fixture in the SLID neighborhood that he called home. In 2011, he was elected to the popular seat on the District Board of Supervisors. Eventually, McKenna would serve as board chairman. The district board recently established a memorial fund in his name.

