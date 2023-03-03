SEBRING — Pickleball is a serious sport with a funny name. Its players have embraced the odd name and the competition since its invention in 1965. Pickleball’s popularity continues to soar and Spring Lake Improvement District is keeping up with the trends by building a six-court pickleplex, if you will.
The courts will cover the footprint left by the old tennis courts since they have been razed at Pine Breeze Park. Ground was broken the week of Feb. 20 and construction is now underway. Construction is expected to last about 75 days. Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo said the target for the first serve is in mid May.
The NIDY Corporation will be doing the construction. NIDY is the same company that did the courts at Sun ‘N Lake and will be doing the City of Sebring’s courts as well.
Pickleball courts don’t come cheap. The county’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) will be putting in $90,000 with the District allocating up to $110,000, DeCerbo said. Spring Lake will own the courts and maintain them.
Players will be in perpetual pickleball heaven with six courts and a sheltered area. The courts will be open from dawn to dusk daily. There will be no lights. The courts will be open to the public during certain times as the Spring Lake Pickleball Club “will have designated times for their use only,” DeCerbo explained.
Pickleball was first invented by Congressman Joel Pritchard, from Washington State, and friends Barney McCallum and Bill Bell. The game was created to give their families something to do together while on a trip, according to USApickleball.org. The game combined aspects of badminton, ping-pong and tennis. The game is able to be played by all ages and skill levels, making an attractive sport.
Like the old infomercials used to say, “But wait, there’s more!” More recreation opportunities abound in Spring Lake with the completion of two new docks for fishing or wildlife watching. These improvements were made at the William H. Gentry Jr. Memorial ECO Park at 1661 Duane Palmer Blvd.
One wooden dock is Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant and has a gentle slope to the structure. The other dock also provides great fishing and overlooks the water.
The District paid about $27,000 for the docks. They are found along the multi-use path that runs around tranquil waters. Covered pavilions near the water provide a shady spot for a picnic.
Whether teaching the grandkids to fish or bird watching with the neighbors, the ECO place is the perfect place to see a glimpse of unspoiled Florida.