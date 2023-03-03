SEBRING — Pickleball is a serious sport with a funny name. Its players have embraced the odd name and the competition since its invention in 1965. Pickleball’s popularity continues to soar and Spring Lake Improvement District is keeping up with the trends by building a six-court pickleplex, if you will.

The courts will cover the footprint left by the old tennis courts since they have been razed at Pine Breeze Park. Ground was broken the week of Feb. 20 and construction is now underway. Construction is expected to last about 75 days. Spring Lake District Manager Joe DeCerbo said the target for the first serve is in mid May.

