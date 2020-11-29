LAKE PLACID — You may have noticed reduced activity at some of your favorite venues, but that hasn’t been true at Square 1 Shooting Range and Outdoor Venue.
A wide-open expanse of a ranch on the south side of State Road 70 has allowed the site enough room for people to train with firearms and maintain social distance, said manager Martile Blackman.
The venue has also been able to stay open — with reduced hours — throughout most of the year, she said, because it provides an essential service to help people train for their own self-defense. Blackman said she recently opened hours back to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when it had been morning hours only, mostly to avoid the summer heat.
Blackman said she took over management of her family’s range, formerly named Square One Sporting Clays, in January this year. The site includes a competition/qualification pistol range with four distances, a 300-yard rifle range with seated and prone positions and also several sporting clay stations nestled in an oak hammock.
She hopes to add an archery range soon, when she figures the best place to put it.
The site also includes its own grass airstrip and has hosted three fly-in events this year, with between 18-22 aircraft. Blackman said she has another scheduled for Jan. 16, if all goes well.
The name change, Blackman said, more closely reflects the range’s relationship to her family’s ranch name and the range’s dual function as a firearm sport venue and social venue. A 40-by-60-foot pavilion, in the oak hammock and served by a mobile grill and indoor restrooms, provides ample space for groups to gather while staying spread out from one another.
Masks are optional, Blackman said, but she does keep hand sanitizer on hand for those who want it.
The range has been around since circa 2003-2005, when her family set it up within the ranch started by her grandfather, Reo Hinton. The road into the range and ranch still bear his name and both are run by Blackman and her mother, Daphne Hinton.
What’s the hardest thing about ranch management? Helping birth calves for cows that need help, Blackman said. Usually she has to call in a “cowboy” with years of experience, but she’s done it herself. It’s a lot of pulling, and you’ll know a cow needs help if she hasn’t been able to push her calf out within 20 minutes, she said, but some have taken all night and been fine.
Ranch cows are not “friendly” or “tame,” she added. They will chase after someone there to help them or not.
Maintaining a range is no small amount of diligence, either, but each shooting clay station has a bucket and a magnetic pickup tool for shooters to help by gathering up their shells.
“Most of the time, I enjoy seeing people have fun,” Blackman said. “Husbands and wives, fathers and [children], ensuring they learn gun safety.”
She hosts classes arranged by local trainers, including Bob Mellinger; Chris Bates, of Bare Bones Training LLC; Dick Hedges, of Blackwatch Performance, and Scott D. Schnelle, sporting clays trainer.
Schnelle said he prefers Square 1’s clay stations. Unlike open fields, they more closely mimic typical hunting conditions.
“Open field, you can do that anywhere,” Schnelle said. “Every station is different. There’s never a repeat of targets.”
Clay stations can mimic flat flight with sudden turns, straight up flight, small flying targets or a target bouncing on the ground, like a rabbit, Blackman said. Shooters can also have “report pair” targets, where a second target flies when you shoot at the first, or “true pair” targets, where two fly at once.
She also has memberships and gift certificates available in time for Christmas. When you go, check out the jewelry she also has for sale at the main office.
To get there, look for white signs on the south side of SR 70 that say “Square 1,” near the mile 75 and 76 markers. Beyond the gate is a sand and grass track leading around the berms to the main office. If you aren’t arriving as part of a pre-arranged trainer class, please call 863-381-3436 to make arrangements.
Those who just want to find the place at 11522 Reo Hinton Ave. can search it as part of the VisitSebring.com geocache, set up by the Highlands County Tourism Development Council to mark places of interest.