SEBRING — Those who lost power Sunday morning have a wayward rodent to blame. The squirrel paid for the infraction with its life.
At approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunday, a squirrel came in contact with electrical equipment in the area of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road, causing that equipment to burn up and cut power, briefly, to lines in that area. Approximately 1,400 customers experienced a short power outage, Duke Energy officials said.
The company has installed “self-healing” technology in that area, company officials said. A combination of grid automation and “smart technology” reroutes power through redundant systems to reduce the length of time and number of people affected by an outage, when it happens.
“It’s similar to the way a GPS mapping app in a car or mobile device can help motorists circumnavigate traffic jams,” said Ana Gibbs with Duke Energy corporate communications. “All of the rerouting is done in a matter of minutes, without having to ever roll a truck.”
In 2020, self-healing technology helped to avoid nearly 290,000 extended customer outages in Florida, saving customers around 18.9 million minutes of service interruption, nearly double the hours saved in 2019, Gibbs said.
In this particular outage, only one customer on Schumacher Road had an extended outage, she said, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. She said this particular outage did not affect the Sebring Walmart store, which did experience a brief power outage.