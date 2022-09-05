Sri Lanka

Foreign minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry gestures as he addresses media in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

 AP PHOTO

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka will not accept any international investigation imposed by the U.N. Human Rights Council into alleged rights abuses during the country’s long civil war, an official said Monday.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Sabry said the government is willing to engage with the international community in seeking closure for human rights issues, but that any solution should conform with the country’s Constitution.

