Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. – Matthew 5:4
If you or someone you know is grieving the death of a loved one, and you feel alone, with no real support system, St. Catherine Catholic Church wants to help guide you towards healing and journeying from mourning to joy. You are not alone.
All are welcome to St. Catherine’s GriefShare grief support group beginning Sunday, Oct. 24th in the Parish Hall Room 14 from 2-3:30 p.m.
What is GriefShare?
GriefShare takes us from mourning to the joy that Christ desires for us. The GriefShare program contains 13 sessions, a workbook for use at home, a 30- to 40-minute video, materials, and discussion time. We have found GriefShare to be a warm, caring, comforting environment where those grieving find peace, comfort, healing, direction and purpose in their lives through the power of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the members of the group. You are most welcome to come to one or all the sessions & bring a friend or family member aged 13 and over. We hope you will consider joining us if your loss was recent or many years ago, we would like to be of service to you.
Past participants have grown in their faith and love for the Lord through this group. The sharing in small groups has helped those who are grieving to know they are not alone and that others share this difficult journey with them.
You do not have to be Catholic nor a member of St Catherine Church to attend the sessions.
For more information or to register, please contact the group facilitator/coordinator, JoMarie Grinkiewicz, jomarie@stcathe.org
Come, and be comforted!
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is a member of St. Catherine Catholic parish and has been facilitating GriefShare sessions for more than 10 years.