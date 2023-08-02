St. Francis community garden meeting is Aug. 10

The community garden is planned for the knoll in front of the church on Lake June Road.

 COURTESY/ST. FRANCIS ASSISI

Highlands County residents with a green thumb (or not!) are asked to participate in a meeting to plan the community garden at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid.

The meeting is Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.

Recommended for you