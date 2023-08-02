St. Francis community garden meeting is Aug. 10

Highlands County residents with a green thumb (or not!) are asked to participate in a meeting to plan the community garden at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid.
The meeting is Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
The church has applied for grants, but the church would welcome donations of lumber, plastic for the bedding, hose, or other construction materials. The design is not finalized, but suggestions on that subject and any other aspects of the community garden will be welcome at the meeting, says Rev. Rose Sapp-Bax, deacon at the church on the knoll above Lake June.
The church wants to hear from anyone who wants to pitch in with the project or take up a plot of their own, she said. The garden, which will be installed on the knoll in front of the church, will be surrounded by a picket fence.
“The way we’re setting this garden up is to provide an opportunity for individuals or families to have their own spot to grow their own vegetables,” Sapp-Bax said. “Gardeners can also help with the community portion of it to grow vegetables for food banks.”
As it’s planned now, the garden will consist of more than 20 beds raised to about three feet so gardeners don’t have to be on hands and knees while tending the plants. Preliminary plans call for plots to be 4 feet wide and 16 feet long.
The late Rev. Stephen Braddock, who attended the church, applied for about a dozen grants to build the community garden in the weeks before he passed away on June 14.
“The garden will be named after him,” the deacon said. “As soon as we talked about doing this, he was all in, supporting us.”
“We’re going to plant all kinds of vegetables, including carrots, celery, tomatoes, that’s going to be determined by our master gardeners,” Sapp-Bax said. “We’ve spoken to master gardeners who will help us determine what to plant and when to make the best we can of the growing seasons.”
She envisions the involvement of teachers, Boy Scouts, public school students, and others interested in using the garden as a teaching tool. For more information or to offer help, call the church office at 863-465-0051.