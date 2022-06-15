LAKE PLACID — A local church is erecting a Peace Pole next to its bell tower to signify the world’s need to speak and act with kindness and compassion with others with different opinions.
A Peace Pole is an internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. Each Peace Pole bears the message May Peace Prevail on Earth in different languages on each of its four or six sides.
They can be found on every continent and in many nations. Sociologists have shown that expressing hope, love and other positive themes multiply when spread throughout a community. Peace Poles are a signpost to redirect human energy.
St. Francis of Assissi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid will install a Peace Pole next to its Bell Tower on June 19. The 10:30 a.m. ceremony will be preceded by Sunday morning service and Holy Eucharist at 9:30 a.m.
Rev. Dr. Robin A. Reed, rector of St. Francis of Assisi, said the church, which sits on a hill above Lake June, hopes the Peace Pole’s message will resound throughout the community and the world.
“There is a lot of division, derision and disrespect in today’s dialogue,” Reed said. “The installation of the pole honors people of all faiths all over the world, and it emphasizes acting and talking with others with respect and love.”
The Peace Pole’s message does not represent some vague idea, said Rev. Stephen E. Braddock, PhD, who is directing the Peace Pole’s installation and dedication. Braddock, a member of St. Francis of Assisi, says the pole has special meaning in this era of school shootings.
St. Francis of Assisi hopes to launch a message that will also resound in the community and elsewhere.
“The 8-foot tall, custom-made pole will display May Peace Prevail on Earth in eight languages, American Sign Language and braille,” Braddock said. “Two months ago, I added May Peace Prevail in Our Schools. So, we will also be remembering and praying for the victims of school shootings; there have been 90 incidents in the 2020’s thus far.”
Peace Poles are more than wishful thinking; they have a positive effect on communities.
A 2002 University of Minnesota study reported that after a few Peace Poles were erected in a blighted neighborhood in Minneapolis, residents said the pole “planted a seed, especially in children, to lead nonviolent lives.” The poles also “provided the neighborhood with a space for important conversation,” the study found. The Peace Poles remained free of graffiti and other vandalism.
Braddock will have his mother, Nonnie Clarke Braddock, in mind as he and Rev. Reed lead prayers and he speaks on the Peace Pole’s message. She has spent her life in service to others and creating interfaith understanding.
“It will be dedicated to my mother, Nonnie Clarke Braddock, for her decades of interfaith ministry and work for peace and justice globally,” Braddock said. “My mom was so convinced of the reality of an all-inclusive God, that she spent some 50+ years deeply involved in interfaith ministry.”
Reed and Braddock invite the public to attend. St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. To reach the church, call 863-465-0051.