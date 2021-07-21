LAKE PLACID — As the new pastor in charge at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, one of the things that The Rev. Dr. Robin Reed has been doing is assessing the needs of the congregation and the local community to determine how St. Francis of Assisi might serve our community. One of the ministries that Reed’s husband, Mike Brown, had been involved with was DivorceCare. This program is not currently being offered in Highlands County.
DivorceCare is the number one divorce recovery program in the world. It is currently offered in over 19,000 churches worldwide and has been in existence for 25 years. Over 1 million people have attended the course and started down the path of recovery during this time. Having gone through divorces on a personal level, both Reed and Brown understand the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual issues that can be associated with separation and divorce. They believe there is a need in our community for this program since divorce unfortunately affects approximately 50% of married couples at some point.
The DivorceCare program will begin on Sept. 7, 2021. The class will meet for 13 weeks on Tuesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. Childcare will be available as needed. Reed and Brown will co-facilitate the group.
If you, or someone you know, are currently experiencing or have gone through the pain and anguish associated with divorce or separation, please join us for DivorceCare, a 13-week program that deals with many of the issues that affect people during separation and divorce. Issues that are covered include deep hurt, the road to recovery, anger, grief, depression, loneliness, fear, anxiety, finances, family, friends, forgiveness, reconciliation, your former spouse, and single living. Each week is topic-driven with a related video, and small group discussions after the video. A workbook is also included for use during the week between classes. The group is a safe space where people can learn, grow, heal and recover. A $20 fee for the class includes the workbook.
For more information or to sign up for the class, go to divorcecare.org and type in your zip code, which will take you to the info/signup page. If you have any questions, feel free to call Brown at 702-596-5915 or Reed at 931-636-0010.