St. Francis seeks partners for community garden

St. Francis of Asissi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has an ambitious plan for a community vegetable garden.
The garden will consist of more than 20 beds raised to about 3 feet so gardeners don’t have to be on hands and knees while tending the plants. Preliminary plans call for plots to be 4 feet wide and 16 feet long, says the church deacon in charge of the project.
“The way we’re setting this garden up is to provide an opportunity for individuals or families to have their own spot to grow their own vegetables,” says Rev. Rose Sapp-Bax, deacon at the church on the knoll above Lake June. “Gardeners can also help with the community portion of it to grow vegetables for food banks.”
The late Rev. Stephen Braddock, who attended the church, applied for about a dozen grants to build the community garden in the weeks before he passed away on June 14.
“The garden will be named after him,” the deacon said. “As soon as we talked about doing this, he was all in, supporting us.”
The church is holding a community interest meeting on Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. to hear from anyone who wants to pitch in with the project or take up a plot of their own, she says.
The garden, which will be installed on the knoll in front of the church, will be surrounded by a picket fence, the friendly deacon told the Highlands News-Sun. The garden is designed to provide surplus vegetables that can be donated to individuals, families, and food banks.
The idea of a community garden is simple, but implementing one takes a lot of forethought and community involvement, Sapp-Bax says.
She has begun to seek buy-in from many sectors of the Lake Placid community.
For instance, she and other members of the church who are planning the garden will seek guidance from agricultural experts at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center – among other places.
“We’re going to plant all kinds of vegetables, including carrots, celery, tomatoes, that’s going to be determined by our master gardeners,” Sapp-Bax said. “They will help us determine what to plant and when to make the best we can of the growing seasons.”
She also spoke at a recent Lake Placid Town Council meeting and received great feedback from council members.
“They were absolutely in favor of us doing it,” she said. “They were excited about the idea.”
She also spoke with Jennifer Bush, executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, who promised to help the church get the word out, the deacon said.
She envisions the involvement of teachers, Boy Scouts, public school students, and others interested in using the garden as a teaching tool. For more information or to offer help, call the church office at 863-465-0051.