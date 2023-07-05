St. Francis seeks partners for community garden

St. Francis of Assisi in Lake Placid is making plans for a community garden. Families who grow vegetables in the garden can donate some of their vegetables to food banks.

 COURTESY/US AGRICULTURE DEPT.

St. Francis of Asissi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid has an ambitious plan for a community vegetable garden.

The garden will consist of more than 20 beds raised to about 3 feet so gardeners don’t have to be on hands and knees while tending the plants. Preliminary plans call for plots to be 4 feet wide and 16 feet long, says the church deacon in charge of the project.

