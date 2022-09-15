LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Store re-opened Wednesday.
The store now includes a children’s section and a pets section.
Updated: September 15, 2022 @ 5:07 am
The store has a new look after summertime renovations that included a bright new paint job and a new floor.
The store will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Mondays, the Thrift Store, under the leadership of Barbara Bahnsen, will have “Barbara’s surprise Blue light specials” with a price reduction on specific items.
The church’s annual Christmas and jewelry sale at Buttonwood Bay is Oct. 28.
Thrift Store proceeds are divided in half and given to six local charities as well as parishioners and friends in need.
For more information, call the store at 863-465-0051.
The Thrift Store underwent a complete cleaning and beautiful renovation under the leadership of store co-manager Frank Galaska.