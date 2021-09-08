Heard a lot about bad priests in the news?
Come meet some faithful Catholics (including our wonderful priest) who love the Lord.
St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida will soon begin a set of sessions to share with others the truths of the Catholic faith and the fellowship of the church family. We invite you to learn what Catholics believe in an open and welcoming environment. These sessions also are opportunities for you, and others that you may wish to invite, to ask those perplexing and difficult questions you may have about the church.
The sessions are intended for people who are not Catholic or who have not completed their initiation as Catholics.
Sessions are always held on Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. The first session is Oct. 4, 2021 in the social hall at St. James Parish, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid.
Call if you have any questions, would like further information, or need directions, at 863-633-8142 or 863-655-2370.