ST Racing has regained the lead in the Overall GT Teams’ standings after taking its third class win of the season at last month’s Hankook 12H HUNGARY.
The Canadian team, which is competing in its maiden endurance racing campaign this season with CREVENTIC, originally led the Overall GT Teams’ championship after round two at Mugello, but wheel hub failure at Circuit Paul Ricard meant the advantage didn’t last long. Now, its two most recent wins at Barcelona and Hungary, plus a recovery podium in Hockenheim, means ST Racing has retaken the championship lead heading into the season finale at Sebring.
A near-flawless run was stymied only by a curb strike that ruptured the differential mount during the 11th hour. Having affected repairs, ST Racing’s mechanics were able to get the team’s BMW M4 GT4 back out onto the track, despite losing 56 minutes in the garage, to collected the checkered flag and the GT4-class win.
The result means ST Racing has now put the GT4-class championship out of reach, and is now 11 points ahead of championship rival Vortex V8 heading into the inaugural Hankook 24H SEBRING on Nov. 18-20.
“We are now in the lead for the Overall GT Teams’ standings and have clinched the GT4 championship after another successful weekend for ST Racing” explained team co-owner and driver Samantha Tan in an official team release. “It was everyone’s first time at the Hungaroring, but as always, our team put together an amazing car and all the drivers showed exceptional pace. Throughout the weekend we worked on perfecting our pit stops and consistency on track, and are now preparing for our last race of the season at the Sebring International Raceway. See you there!”
“After running flawlessly for 11 hours, we had a differential mount screw break, probably from all the stress going over the curb at turn four, which resulted in the differential dropping down and damaging the right outer shaft,” said team principal Kenneth Tan. “Our crew worked really quickly to replace the shaft and position the differential back in place within 30 minutes. Thus, we were able to send the car back out just in time to do a few laps and take the checkered flag. With that finish, we clinched the GT4 class championship and took back the overall lead in the GT class so I am very happy with the end result, but it was also a reminder for our crew and drivers what we need to do to perform well in the upcoming 24-hour race at Sebring. We are looking forward to a very challenging race there. Should be a lot of fun!”
Despite suffering electrical problems and multiple sheered alternator belts, Vortex V8 was back on the GTX-class podium at the Hungaroring, albeit 46 laps down on class winner RD Signs racing team. The French team has now claimed five podiums from six races in 2021 (minus a troubled run at Barcelona during which the team was blighted by suspected gearbox issues), a run that puts Vortex V8 second in the overall standings.
Though unable to compete in Hungary, four podium spots thus far in 2021 mean erstwhile standings leader DUWO Racing is still in championship contention, just two points behind Vortex V8. Herberth Motorsport is also an outside bet for the Overall GT Teams’ title, just four points behind DUWO Racing, courtesy of an impressive four wins from six starts at Mugello, Circuit Paul Ricard, Barcelona and Hungary. A DNF at the season-opener in Dubai though plus a non-start at the Hockenheimring could end up hurting the Bavarian team’s chances.