SNS-hhstress082620a.jpg

When time constraints keep you from exercising during the week, the weekend is a good time to cram in your physical activities for the week.

 MAYO CLINIC

Researchers have found that condensing exercise into a few days is as effective as spreading activity out across a week. Dr. Wes Troyer, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, explains how people who stack their workouts can avoid common injuries and reap the benefits of their activity.

Exercise is key to a healthy lifestyle.

Recommended for you