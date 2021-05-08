Staff are doers of the Word
Recently, I spent six days as a patient in AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring. I am very grateful for the kindness and professional care I received there. It was very nice seeing the scriptures on the walls, but far better to experience the scriptures that say “Be kind one to another, tender hearted ... put on as the elect of God, tender mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering ... and above all, put on charity (love) which is the bond of perfectness” (Ephesians 4:32, Colossians 3:12,14).
The social media keeps telling us that our country is racist. This 81-year-old white man did not experience that at AdventHealth Hospital. I was cared for by two Black doctors, an Indian doctor, a Spanish doctor, nurses from Haiti, and Lord knows where, but except for two, weren’t white. To all of them, I say, thank you and God bless you for your kindness and being doers of the Word.
Ron DeGraaff
Sebring