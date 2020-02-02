We should have seen it coming. Like most things that negatively impact our culture, it’s usually not a single, significant, or sudden change that alters the course of history. Usually it’s a slight, subtle, almost unnoticed course alteration. Most often it’s a few degrees here and there over an extended period of time that results in our waking up one day, scratching our heads and wondering aloud, “how on earth did we get here?”
Reasonable expectations and acceptable standards of performance are lowered to ensure that people feel good about themselves or, are not offended. We’ve seen it in our schools. In recent years I’ve been told that students no longer receive a “zero” for not turning in an assignment because it might make it too hard for them to catch up. The lowest numerical score they can receive these days is now a “50” (or so I’ve been told). Youth sports is another area where, in many leagues, they don’t keep score, there are no “winners & losers,” and everyone gets a “Participation Trophy.”
This mindset has finally made it’s way into the local political arena.
On Monday, Jan. 27th, I presented the Avon Park City Council with information that proved that the process used to determine the original recommendation from the Citizen Committee tasked with reviewing applications for city manager (of which I was a member) was flawed. I informed the City Council that city staff had received improper/incomplete ballots and used them, along with properly completed ballots, as the basis for the original recommendation to council. After some discussion, the comment from Councilwoman (Maria) Sutherland was, “I believe it was done in good faith.” Good faith. I agree with her inasmuch as I don’t believe there was any malicious intent by any member of the committee or staff. But: Are citizens now expected to believe that acceptable performance levels for government employees are determined by whether or not something was done “in good faith”? Is this now the expectation that the City Council has for its’ staff, department heads, and employees?
Arguably some may say that Councilmember Sutherland was speaking about the committee members’ ballots, not actions taken by staff, and that very well may be true. But the burden of counting ballots, calculating each candidates’ score, and forwarding accurate data in the form of a committee recommendation fell upon staff. Staff knew how many times each person voted and did not call “foul.” Staff knew that some ballots were numerically ranked as originally agreed upon and that others weren’t. Staff had the responsibility ... in fact, a moral and ethical obligation to stop counting votes ... to affirm the voting processes and procedure with the committee, and to require that the ballots be corrected/completed, and be resubmitted, but they did not.
Staff owns this failed process, and, by default, so does the City Council.
Will anyone be held accountable? No need to answer that question because, as we heard on Monday night, “it was done in good faith.” Others may call it “a Good Faith Effort,” or say that staff gave it “the old college try.” In truth though, it’s more like, “Close, but no cigar.”
At times like this, a wise man several years my junior who lives here locally is quite fond of saying, “It’s all fun and games … ‘til it ain’t.” So true.
Oh yeah, just one more thing. You can keep my Participation Trophy.
Tom Macklin is an Avon Park resident and former mayor of the city. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.