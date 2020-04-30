SEBRING — Joseph Eugene Stambaugh, 38, no address given, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday night. He was charged with felony battery by strangulation.
Deputies were called to a residence (address and city were redacted from the arrest report) because of a domestic disturbance, according to the report.
The victim told deputies in a sworn statement that Stambauch grabbed her around the neck and choked her after failing to have a cigarette with him outside. She also told law enforcement that she may have blacked out.
The deputy noted in the report the redness on the victim's neck. The victim told the deputy she had trouble breathing since the choking occurred.
Stambaugh denied any physical altercation and said it was only verbal. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail and has a $10,000 bond.