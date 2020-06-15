As a nation and as a community we have not faced this much uncertainty since immediately after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It can be unsettling to look two, three or four months into the future and not have a clear idea of where the country will be by then.
A deadly pandemic is still with us, though not nearly as much in the headlines. We are seeing unrest in our cities not seen since 1968, after Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day killed George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man. We are seeing double-digit unemployment and steadily hoping we can return much quicker than past downturns.
Many things remain completely out of our control. We are to be forgiven for feeling like we are on a roller coaster we cannot get off — an impossible coaster with too many sharp plunges and not enough rises.
But there is one thing we can control: How we treat each other.
We are speaking of right here in this community. We can choose to help our neighbor. We can choose to help someone who moments before had been a stranger to us.
We can choose to have a conversation with someone from a different background. Most importantly, we can listen.
No catastrophe can take from us this personal, individual choice to help one other individual at a time — and then another individual, and then another one.
We have already seen this spirit of helping out. No one who has lived in this community for any amount of time is surprised.
As with any period of adversity, we must take things day-by-day. Since that rough May 30, some protests have taken place, peacefully.
This does not mean the justified anger over Floyd is over. It does not mean we won’t have more protests; we will. We cannot even guarantee that there will not be bad behavior by some opportunists and criminals using the protests as cover. But the point is that the actions of good, well-intentioned individuals can make a difference and outweigh the bad.
We must all try to remember to see people as individuals. Many unarmed black men would be alive today if they had been granted that benefit of the doubt, including Floyd.
We can make a choice to see people as individuals — it is entirely within our power. When we see people as individuals, we begin to easily discern our similarities. We can easily see we are all in this together. It makes us want to help, to do our part.
“We can’t do anything about yesterday,” Mark Whitsett said during his prayer for unity at a drive-in service recently at North Carolina’s Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. “We can’t change anything about yesterday. But we can change going forward.”
That’s right.
We can stand together or fall apart.
We are confident that the vast majority of folks here will chose the former option.
An editorial from The Fayetteville Observer, North Carolina.