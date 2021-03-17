Just say “No” to H.R. 1 election reform bill that was recently passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. The 800-page bill shifts power from the states to the federal government. No voter-ID laws allow same-day voter registration, no signature requirements for mail-in ballots, mail-in ballots be counted as late as 10 days after election day.
H.R. 1 does more harm to the American people, leaving them at a disadvantage to correct election system errors.
The 2020 election was stolen. The Constitution states that state legislators set the rules. Where was the Supreme Court when the Democrats shifted the rules to the benefit of the Democratic party. A voter can register the same day and vote, no voter ID, signatures not verified. Nevada had 90,000 ballots mailed to registered voters in Nevada’s largest county, returned undeliverable. That could have made a difference in the outcome of the 2020 election. Thousands of votes from other states were counted without verification in the middle of the night.
Do we want to go through this again? Clean up the swamp! Call, write, encourage others to call or write. Take the challenge. Do you want your vote to count?
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring