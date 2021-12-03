Last Thursday was a unique day, not because it was Thanksgiving, but for the conditions we Florida pilots love to see. It was a “standard temperature” day where the air temperature was 15 degrees centigrade or 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Those conditions are magic for airplanes and those who sit behind the controls.
When an airplane is manufactured by Cessna, Piper, Mooney and any other manufacturers of FAA certified aircraft, the aircraft are tested against a standard base line to determine the performance of the aircraft. The results are in the Pilot operating Handbook (POH) which is required by FAA regulations to remain in the aircraft at all times. The standard baseline is 59 degrees Fahrenheit at sea-level, and atmospheric pressure of 29.92.
In Florida, we do not get many of those days, and when we do, we find our aircraft performing better than normal since our average daily temperatures are usually much higher. So, what is the big deal?
When the air is cool/cold, the air molecules are closer together, the air is “thicker.” On hot days, the air is less dense and is thinner. Less dense air requires more air over the wings to create lift. The aircraft takes more time to gain speed on takeoff to get enough air over the wings to create lift. On cool/cold days lift is created more quickly, the distance required to takeoff is shorter, and the aircraft climbs faster.
Another factor is the altitude of the airport. Sebring Regional Airport is 62 feet above sea-level; we are for all practical purposes at sea-level. Airports that are at higher elevations will have less dense air due to the atmospheric pressures being less as you gain altitude. When a pilot calculates the conditions of altitude and temperature, the pilot determines “density altitude.” The results of the calculations are then compared to charts in the POH to determine takeoff roll distances and the rate of climb. The main question is on a hot day at a high-altitude airport, will the plane get off the ground?
There have been times in Phoenix that air temperatures were so high in the triple digits, that commercial flights were canceled. An interesting fact was, it was not the high temps minimizing lift on the commercial airliner’s wings, but the maximum speed of the aircraft on the ground and the landing gear tire rotation limits. Takeoffs in those high temp conditions required longer and faster takeoff speeds that could exceed the limits on the landing gear tires.
So, last Thursday I rolled “Buttercup” out of the hangar after the pre-flight check. I was in a newly assigned isolated t-hangar on the very north side of the airport. It was quiet, as the FBO and restaurant were closed on the south end. There were no hangars open and nobody was around. According to the AWOS (Automated Weather Observation Service) on the radio, the best runway to use was runway 1. This gave me a nice long taxi to the south to warm up the engine and do the pre-take-off run-up.
Monitoring the Unicom frequency for other traffic, there was silence. I knew the radio was working, but it was strange not to hear anyone in the pattern on this clear, calm, cool morning. After the warm-up I was on the take-off roll and Buttercup just seemed to leap off the runway and was climbing almost double the normal rate of climb. After I did three touch-and-goes to get officially current, I was off to the west for a home fly-over. There was not one other airplane in the pattern or for that matter in the area. What a treat. I could practice different approaches to landing and not hold anyone else up in the pattern.
As I headed west over Sebring to do a wing waggle for Becky in the front yard, I had the whole area airspace to myself. After an hour, I headed back to the airport and did another ultra-smooth landing. It was a truly magic morning. Later in the day around the table for the Thanksgiving meal with a family friend, I mentioned I went flying in the morning. She said, “I heard a plane fly over my house and saw it, was that you?”
“Yep, it was me since I was the only plane up there!”
It was probably a good thing that I was above the minimum allowed altitude for flying over populated areas, but it was still magic to have the airspace and view to myself. It will be a special notation in my logbook for this T-day flight. I just love “standard temperature” days.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.