SEBRING — They may have had standing room only for Firehouse Subs, but they didn’t have a room. They had a parking lot.
Derrick and Donishia Yarde had their Firehouse Subs trailer set up this week at the Mobil gasoline station at U.S. 27 and Golfview Road, and drew a crowd each day.
The couple have experience serving Caribbean cuisine from a food truck before opening their first Firehouse Subs franchise last June at 2052 U.S. 92 West in Auburndale. This past Tuesday, they started serving in Sebring because they want to scout local locations.
“We found some,” Derrick Yarde said Thursday while taking lunch orders. “We’ve been looking.”
They also joined the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, according to officials there.
That’s welcome news to some of the patrons who gathered in the midday sun outside the food trailer for a chance at a sub. Many had been craving another Firehouse Sub ever since the previous local franchisee closed shop approximately five years ago.
Firehouse Subs, in a profile for this year’s Black History Month, praised the couple for their community involvement and accomplishments, one of which is how they involve local teens in their store.
The article states that Derrick Yarde serves as a pastor at a church in the Auburndale area while Donishia Yarde has founded and serves as CEO of Integrity Care Inc., which provides foster care and residential group homes to two dozen boys in Polk County.
When they opened their store in 2022, they employed some of the teenage boys from their group homes in the restaurant, teaching them valuable life skills for adulthood.
Donishia formerly served as a dispatcher for Polk County Fire Rescue at the Bartow Board of County Commission Communication Center, the story states, identifying her as passionate about supporting the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s mission to provide lifesaving equipment to local heroes.
For now, however, Sebring residents are just happy to get a Firehouse Sub again.