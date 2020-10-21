SEBRING — Sebring police surrounded a house Monday afternoon on Lakeview Drive.
Four-and-a-half hours later, officers had taken a 34-year-old man into custody under the Baker Act.
Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers first got the call at 4:25 p.m. about a trespasser and cleared the scene shortly after 9:55 p.m.
The man was barricaded in the bedroom of a house near Lakeview Terrace, on the section of street between the Southgate Publix Supermarket Plaza and Villa Road in Sebring.
During the incident, police evacuated neighbors and closed the road, Hart said, in large part because the man had both blade weapons and firearms, and had threatened harm to himself and others.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office negotiation team was called in, Hart said, and successfully talked the man out of the room. He was taken into custody at approximately 10 p.m.
Because of the busy thoroughfare, police brought in road closure signs and had traffic detoured around the area as a precaution until they could resolve the situation.
Vehicles heading to and from U.S. 27 were sent to Sebring Parkway via Kenilworth Boulevard.