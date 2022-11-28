BYU Stanford Football

Stanford head coach David Shaw stands near the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/AP PHOTO

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.

Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.

Recommended for you