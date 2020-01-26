As part of its ongoing commitment to adopting the latest in hearing health care and innovation, this month, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center attended the 2020 Starkey Hearing Innovation Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The expo is a biennial event that provides hearing professionals with educational opportunities to learn about the latest technologies on the market and how they can be applied in real-world scenarios to help patients hear better, so they can live better.
Over the course of four days, from Jan. 15-18, attendees also heard from a variety of inspirational and motivational presenters, including Starkey President Brandon Sawalich, Sir Richard Branson, Gen. Colin Powell and award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.
“We are in the midst of a seismic shift in the hearing industry,” said Starkey CEO Bill Austin. “While the hearing industry has undergone a number of changes since I first began working on hearing aids more than 50 years ago, they’re insignificant compared to the monumental transformation we are experiencing at Starkey today. When it comes to revolutionizing the hearing aid, we are just getting started.”
As the world’s first Healthable hearing aid, Starkey’s Livio AI is the first hearing aid to use artificial intelligence to monitor brain and body activity. It was named to Time’s list of Best Inventions of 2019 and The Verge’s list of 100 best gadgets of the decade. In the coming months, Starkey customers will soon have access to a new premium technology called Livio Edge AI. It includes an on-demand feature called Edge Mode that delivers unprecedented performance in the most challenging listening environments instantaneously.
“The opportunities to improve our patients’ lives through better hearing are truly endless,” said Roseann Kiefer, owner, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. “There is a deep connection between treating hearing loss and reducing health risks, like cognitive decline and heart disease. As technology evolves, we have witnessed improvements in the overall health of our patients. We are incredibly proud to be a part of this revolution in the hearing industry.”
Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center is Highlands County’s oldest established hearing aid office, serving the community for over 51 years. Lampe & Kiefer provides a variety of hearing care services including hearing evaluations, video ear inspections, hearing instrument fittings, aural rehabilitation. For more information, call 863-385-3497 or visit lampekieferhearing.com