LAKE PLACID — Timothy Rollan Starr, the handyman who roughly shoved an elderly man in a Lake Placid yard, will spend the next three years in state prison.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Starr from Courtroom 2A Monday as his attorney, Peter Brewer, stood with him.
The shove, which led to a charge of battery on a person 65 years old or older against Starr, occurred during a 2019 dispute over a large staghorn fern in a Lake Placid yard. The victim’s wife told the judge that the shove sent her husband, who has heart problems, to the hospital. The victim’s testimony, and that of his wife and the arresting officer, led a jury to find Starr guilty.
Starr told the jury that the victim, a military officer who served in Vietnam, had stolen the extremely heavy plant from the yard Starr had been hired to clear of brush, downed branches and other detritus after Hurricane Irma.
The victim and his wife, however, told the jury that Starr, who police said had been drinking, had given them permission to take the decorative fern because Starr did not have the equipment to move it from the yard he was cleaning. When Starr saw that the fern, which can weigh more than 400 pounds, had been moved into the victim’s yard, he apparently didn’t remember offering them the fern.
When the victim denied stealing the fern, police say, Starr became angry, repeatedly calling the victim and his wife thieves. Starr also repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and break his son’s neck. As the victim and his wife, hoping to diffuse the situation, walked away from Starr, he gave the husband a violent shove from behind.
Estrada had already sentenced Starr to three months in jail in February for entering Ron’s Automotive in Sebring after hours and urinating on a side entrance. Starr also used his keys to scrape the window of the side door on the property.
In November 2015, Starr was caught standing at the foot of a ladder that was leaned against a neighbor’s house. When police arrived, Starr was still standing next to the ladder, which led to a young girl’s bedroom window. When questioned, he told police he’d chased off two men who were trying to climb the ladder. After more questioning, he admitted to being on the roof next to the girl’s window as she’d been changing her clothes. They arrested him and charged him with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and voyeurism.
But prosecutors dropped the charges after the victim’s family requested they do so.
“The victims have indicated they are not in fear of the defendant and do not believe that he was ‘peeping”’ in the window or had any criminal intent. Based upon the victim’s input, charges will not be filed,” then-prosecutor Jerry Hill wrote in his “No Bill” order.