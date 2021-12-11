AVON PARKK — Special STARS Christmas Concert/Parade was a huge success with music from Rick Arnold as athletes literally danced in the street followed by a parade led by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ridge Area Arc.
South Florida State College volleyball and baseball teams participated and carried in the Special STARS banner in the parade. Heartland Horses rode in the parade with Special STARS athlete Chaselyn McCall-Chandler carrying the American flag. The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department drove their engine in the parade and firefighter and Special STARS athlete Ralph Meyers came in full bunker gear with the crew. The Cookie Monster was in the parade. The Sheriff’s Office had squad cars and canine units in the parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus was escorted in a bright red convertible drove by Ross Myles, of Sebring.
Everyone got in line for a drive-thru lunch served by the family of the late Joe Singha. Outback Steakhouse provided the food. Santa handed out brand new Special STARS T-shirts for all the athletes. Various door prizes were also given out.