When was the last time someone read you a story? My guess is you were very little. It doesn’t have to be that way though. Audiobooks can truly bring storytelling to life. In fact, if you are in search of a popular voice there are many celebrities who lend theirs to the cause. Tom Hiddleston is one such actor, with Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” and J.G. Ballard’s “High-Rise” to his credit, among others. There are plenty more voice actors, many with film acting credits to their name as well, to choose from.
Now is the perfect opportunity if you haven’t tried one already. We won’t call it a resolution, just a new listening habit. And you can get your fresh start right here for free at your library.
Your Heartland Library Cooperative subscribes to two different e-book and e-audiobook providers on your behalf. If you have a device that can download apps (such as a phone, tablet, Kindle Fire, etc.) then it is as simple as that. You can also listen in your browser. Just don’t forget your library card number (no spaces) and pin/password. You’ll need these to log in.
Axis 360, the first one, is from Baker & Taylor. This service allows us to add specific content to our online catalogue. In other words, your local librarian is the one buying the books.
With Axis 360, librarians everywhere can pick titles that best fit the needs of their local communities. There are lots of books for you to choose from and since your local librarians know what you like best, you’re sure to find something enjoyable. Your first stop is www.myhlc.org. Click on Resources, then E-Books & Audiobooks, and click Axis 360.
Overdrive/Libby, our other provider, is a service available through the Tampa Bay Library Consortium. Your first stop is www.myhlc.org. Click on Resources, then E-Books & Audiobooks, and finally Overdrive.
As with physical items, you can place holds on digital content with any provider. You’ll receive a notification when it’s your turn and have a few days to claim your e-book or e-audiobook before it goes to the next person on the list.
If you prefer to hold your audiobook in your hand, we have those as well. Stop by any of our branches to find them. We have both nonfiction and fiction in several formats. Whether you’re in the car or at home, there are many chances to enjoy. Give it a try this January and join the millions of people already listening!
Visit your local library at www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners page. You can find the latest information on book club, author, and other events there too. One more thing–speaking of “being read stories,” did you know that weekly Storytime has returned to your library? Bring your little ones to your Avon Park Public Library every Tuesday at 11 am, your Lake Placid Memorial Library every Wednesday at 10 am, and your Sebring Public Library every Wednesday at 11 am to join in the fun.
Caption for image titled “Listen!” : “Axis 360 provides great audiobooks to help pass the time.”