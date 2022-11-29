Tennessee Vanderbilt Football

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs for a touchdown against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 WADE PAYNE/AP PHOTO

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force were first in the other major offensive categories.

The Volunteers’ 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game.

Recommended for you