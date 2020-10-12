SEBRING — It may involve just a few cardboard signs, and may simply show the level of partisanship in a hotly-contested election.
But if the State Attorney’s Office decides to levy charges, it could make life difficult for a resident of Sun ‘N Lake, the part of town where the alleged theft took place.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that, as with another case earlier this year, someone had stolen Biden presidential campaign signs from another person’s property.
Both sides of this year’s presidential contest have reported having signs stolen or defaced, but Dressel said that unless someone sees a person doing it, or gets photographs or video, there’s very little sheriff’s deputies can do.
This time, however, there was evidence that identified the perpetrator, Dressel said.
He did not name the person, pending a decision by the State Attorney’s Office on whether or not to prosecute the case of petit theft.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said Friday that his office had received a case with a complaint affidavit of petit theft involving campaign signs.
As of 4 p.m., Houchin said he was reviewing the case and hoped to know a decision by Tuesday, at the earliest.
Despite the theft and inherent trespassing, Dressel said, people taking campaign signs infringe on someone else’s First Amendment right to free speech.
“People need to quit being stupid about it,” Dressel said Friday.
He said the Sheriff’s Office also has leads on other cases of defacing and damaging signs and may have affidavits for the state attorney on those, as well.
A month ago, someone or a group of people took all the Joe Biden political signs and banners from several homes in the Harder Hall area.
John Rousch of Sebring said he lost his yard sign and banner on his camper, parked in his driveway.
“It’s the last thing we expected to have happen in this neighborhood,” Rousch said. “Nobody gets uptight about it. It wouldn’t be anyone from this neighborhood. We all get along. We all look out for each other. That’s just the way we are in this neighborhood.”
Before that, someone had also spray-painted over large Donald Trump signs posted on U.S. 27 and Sparta Road, while others took or damaged Biden signs on Sebring Parkway.
Last month, the Sheriff’s Office social media account included a post that law enforcement officials would have to put out the message against theft and vandalism every election season from now on “because people don’t know how to behave like rational adults.”
Taking somebody’s sign is theft. Defacing somebody’s sign is criminal mischief. Both are misdemeanors, Dressel said at the time.
They may sound minor, he said, but either one can land someone in the Highlands County Jail for 60 days.