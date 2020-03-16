TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis, while contending that many Florida residents are not at risk of getting the coronavirus, announced on Saturday a 30-day ban on visits to nursing homes as he acknowledged that the virus is spreading through some communities.
DeSantis, whose administration a day earlier had encouraged schools across the state to shut down for at least two weeks, also voiced his strong support for the federal government shutting down domestic flights to Florida from virus hot spots in other states.
“We’re taking measures to be able to keep this a manageable situation, ‘’ DeSantis said.
The visitation ban announced Saturday applies to assisted living facilities and adult group homes, along with nursing homes. DeSantis said it would be lifted for what he called “compassionate” cases.
The governor had already suspended visitation at Broward County long-term care facilities but expanded the ban statewide. That move came after the Florida Department of Health announced early Saturday that the state had 25 new COVID-19 cases.
Agency for Healthcare Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew, who joined DeSantis at a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center, pleaded with family members to remain patient during the month-long visitation ban.
“This is being done because of our love and compassion and concern,” said Mayhew, who heads the agency that regulates long-term care facilities.
DeSantis also said his administration would talk to President Donald Trump about potentially suspending flights between New York and Florida as the state tries to contain the spread of the virus.
The governor at recent press events has said that Florida did not have community spread of the virus, even though federal health officials had said otherwise.
On Saturday, though, Vice President Mike Pence said there was community spread in Florida. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines community spread as “the spread of an illness for which the source of the infection is unknown.”