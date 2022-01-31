SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have approved a change to their land development regulations at the request of state-level officials with regard to property rights.
The requested language from the Department of Economic Opportunity specifically requested that the county state they would exercise consideration for property rights in all decision making.
County commissioners approved the change at their last regular meeting, prior to that, Development Services Director Melony Culpepper had originally submitted a change to Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan that would have the county consider property rights in regard to zoning and land use changes.
It also represented a stark shift from where Highlands County was years ago when state-level initiatives sought to impede land-use and zoning changes while local government installed impact fees to have new development pay for its impacts on local schools, government, roads, drainage and other infrastructure.
It came out of passage last year of House Bill 59 by the Florida Legislature. It requires local governments to adopt a property rights element into their comprehensive plan to ensure that private property rights are considered in local decision-making.
As part of this element, the county must consider property owners’ rights to physically possess and control their interests in their property, including easements, leases, or mineral rights; to use, maintain, develop, and improve their property for personal use or for the use of any other person under state and local law; to have privacy and exclude others from the property to protect the owners’ possessions and property, and to dispose of their property through sale or gift.
The Department of Economic Opportunity insisted on the consideration of private property rights in all local decision making as part of the county’s property rights element, and commissioners approved it without discussion.
The move has not been without controversy on a state level for those who want to ensure growth remains environmentally and fiscally sustainable. A nonprofit, smart-growth advocacy organization known as 1,000 Friends of Florida has lodged objections to HB 59 and several other measures passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the last year.
One other concern about HB 59, according to 1,000 Friends of Florida Policy and Planning Director Jane West, is that it allows “built-out” Developments of Regional Impact (DRIs) to make amendments, swapping out land for additional growth.
Other bills signed this past year include House Bills 421 and 1101, which eliminate the need for a property owner to file a development application before pursuing a private property rights taking claim against a local government.
“This will encourage more claims, create more costly litigation, and discourage local governments from pursuing or enforcing limits on development,” West said in a press release on the issue. “The fiscal impact of this bill on local governments and their taxpayers could be significant.”
Historically, small-scale comprehensive plan amendments had a cap of 10 acres. Under House Bill 487, that acreage threshold is now 50 acres and are subject to just one public hearing and expedited review, versus the typical two-hearing process. !,000 Friends of Florida argues that this reduces the opportunity for citizens to ask questions, make suggestions or lodge objections, if any.
Florida’s Building Code also now restricts the ability of local governments to regulate basic residential architectural features under House Bill 401, according to West.
Among the other changes are reduced ability for local governments to regulate home-based businesses, under House Bill 403, with exceptions to certain neighborhoods and allowances for certain business enterprises in residential neighborhoods, West said.