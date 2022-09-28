Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Major hurricane conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 74F. WNW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Major hurricane conditions likely. Windy with heavy rain early, tapering to showers overnight. Low 74F. WNW winds at 50 to 70 mph, decreasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.