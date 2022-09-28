SEBRING — Prosecutors are rejecting the idea that Joseph Ables shot and killed a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy in self-defense in 2018.
Assistant state attorneys Bonde Johnson and John Kromholz on Thursday filed a response to a Stand Your Ground motion from Ables’ attorney, Bjorn Brunvand. Brunvand wants prosecutors to drop capital murder charges against his client based on the self-defense law.
Ables, a Vietnam-era disabled veteran who has admitted to gunning down Deputy William Gentry on his screened-in front porch, is seeking dismissal of the charge that could put him in the electric chair – first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. On Oct. 7, his lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, will argue for dismissal based on Florida Statute 776.12, also known as Stand Your Ground. In short, the tenet says someone in his home does not have the duty to retreat when he feels his life or safety is threatened.
Here’s what Brunvand argues in his motion:
- That Ables, a 100% disabled Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress, saw Gentry coming through his yard and thought he was wearing a black uniform.
- Vietcong officers wore black uniforms.
- Ables, believing there was an intruder, shot Gentry in self-defense.
- Ables’ use of deadly force was necessary to prevent his imminent death.
Prosecutor Johnson, however, says Stand Your Ground does not apply to lawful police. “Statute 776.12 does not apply to law enforcement officers while in the performance of their duty,” Johnson wrote in his motion.
Gentry had responded to a Placid Lakes resident’s call that someone had shot her cat to death. The woman told Gentry she believed Ables, whose backyard butted against hers, had fired his pellet gun at the cat as she painted her house. The cat died in front of her.
Gentry walked through the back yard of Ables’ house and to his front screened-in porch area. Gentry was standing in front of Ables as he spoke to dispatch over the radio. He asked dispatch to give him the phone number of Ables’ probation officer. Prosecutors believe this is the moment Ables shot Gentry, then went to his garage. He had started his pickup truck and was lifting the garage door when deputies arrested him.
Though the defendant claims he killed the deputy in self defense, prosecutors say Ables “does not allege that any altercation occurred, who initiated it, what, if any, threats were made, or whether and how any conduct by Deputy Gentry placed him in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm,”
Bonde argues in his motion that Ables:
- Fails to show that Gentry, or anything else, threatened Ables when Ables pulled the trigger
- Knew that Gentry was a law enforcement officer in performance of his legal duties
- Failed to show that Gentry was forcibly entering his home
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Sept. 20 agreed to postpone the Oct. 3 start of jury selection for Ables’ trial. That’s because Brunvand is scheduled to defend another murder trial that week. The next status conference for Florida vs. Joseph Ables is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30.