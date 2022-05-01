Florida’s COVID-19 numbers climbed for a sixth straight week, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a seven-day average of 3,796 new cases per day. That’s the highest number seen since Feb. 23. The Florida Department of Health is not releasing a COVID numbers update this week.
Florida is by no means alone in seeing COVID cases rise, as the U.S. shows a seven-day average of 54,696, which is the highest number since March 1. The majority of states have seen numbers similar to what were seen in late February or early March.
Deaths, which typically trail new cases by several months, continue to drop. The CDC is showing a seven-day average of 311, which is the second-lowest number dating back to July 2021. There have been two straight weeks with averages less than 400.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 684 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week.
Hospitalizations climbed in the state, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing a total of 1,205 hospitalized on Saturday. That’s an increase of 165 from last week.
ICU cases were pretty stable, with 90 reported on Saturday compared to 88 a week ago.
The CDC changed the Community Level of Miami-Dade County to medium, with the other counties in the state still at low. According to the CDC, “COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.”
Bloomberg is reporting an average of 84,305 vaccines given in the country per day over the last week, raising the total to 574 million total vaccines given.
The U.S. has seen a total of 81.1 million cases and had 990,527 cases.
Globally, there was an average of 30.2 million doses given per day, raising the overall total to 11.6 billion given throughout 184 countries.
Johns Hopkins is reporting there have been 513.1 million cases and 6.23 million deaths.