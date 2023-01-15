The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with 31,662 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 5-11, which is nearly identical to last week’s numbers from the Florida Department of Health. That brings the overall state total to 7.39 million cases.

The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 781 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week. The Times lists the county’s positivity rate at 19%, which is a slight increase from last week’s Florida Department of Health numbers.

