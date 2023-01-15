The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with 31,662 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Jan. 5-11, which is nearly identical to last week’s numbers from the Florida Department of Health. That brings the overall state total to 7.39 million cases.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 781 deaths, which is an increase of two from last week. The Times lists the county’s positivity rate at 19%, which is a slight increase from last week’s Florida Department of Health numbers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing the state with 3,237 hospitalizations on Saturday, which is an increase of nearly 300 from the previous week and accounted for 6.15% of all hospitalizations. ICU cases were at 323, an increase of 10 from last week. With the number of at-home COVID tests skewing the overall case numbers, hospitalizations have become one of the primary metrics used to gauge the severity of COVID infections in an area.
Nationally, COVID-19 numbers have flattened out a little, with the CDC showing 414,721 new cases for the week. That’s six straight weeks above 400,000 new cases per week, but no week has hit 500,000 cases.
Weekly deaths jumped up to 3,907, although part of that may have to do with the lag in reporting due to the holidays. That’s the second-highest total seen in any week since early April 2022.
HHS is reporting the U.S. with 41,676 COVID hospitalizations, which account for 6.13% of all hospitalizations in the country, putting the national percentage in line with the state’s percentage. There were 4,603 ICU patients on Saturday, accounting for 6.91% of all ICU cases.
CDC is reporting a total of 101.5 million cases and 1.095 million deaths in the United States.
Globally, there have been a total of 666.7 million cases and 6.72 million deaths, with 14 million cases and 56,593 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Those numbers do not include the 60,000 COVID-19 related deaths China announced on Saturday. China made the announcement after being criticized for failing to release data and said the deaths took place since early December.