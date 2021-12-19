The state saw a huge increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to Friday’s weekly update provided by the Florida Department of Health. After seven consecutive weeks with fewer than 13,500 new cases, the state reported 29,568 new cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 10-16.
The state’s positivity rate more than doubled any of the last seven weeks at 5.4%.
It was the large counties that fared the worst, with Miami-Dade County having 11,689 new cases and a 7.0% positivity rate. Miami-Dade’s 400.5 new cases per 100,000 residents was by far the worst number in the state, with Broward County the only other county to show more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.
More than 20% of the new cases in the state were found in 20- to 29-year-olds, while the 30 to 39 age group was next, with 228.6 new cases per 100,000. Those were the only two age groups to be above 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Statistically, it was the senior citizens who saw the fewest number of new cases, as there were just 55.2 new cases per 100,000 people, which was less than half of the state average of 134.6.
The state has now seen a total of 3.74 million cases.
There were 194 new deaths recorded over the week, which raises the overall total to 62,220.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,492 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is an increase of 99 from last week. There were 281 COVID patients in ICU, which is an increase of 36 from a week ago.
There were 448,212 vaccines given in the state, with 283,834 of those being booster shots. The state has vaccinated 14,647,710 people, which is 70% of those eligible.
While many of the larger counties in the state were struggling with the number of new cases, Highlands County saw a reduction in cases from the previous week, with 50 new cases reported, which is 11 fewer than last week. The county’s positivity rate of 3.1% is well below the state average and the county’s 47.6 new cases per 100,000 people is less than half of the state average.
Highlands County wasn’t an exception in the Heartland, as the surrounding counties also had numbers much better than the rest of the state, with DeSoto County having just eight new cases and a 1.8% positivity rate, while Hardee County had 16 new cases and a 4.9% positivity rate.
Glades County saw three new cases and a 3.9% positivity rate, Okeechobee County had eight new cases and a 2.1% positivity rate, while Polk County saw an increase of 495 new cases, but its positivity rate of 3.2% was well below the state average, and its 68.8 new cases per 100,000 was close to half of the state average.
While FDOH no longer publishes deaths at the county level, the New York Times was reporting Highlands County with 562 deaths, which is the same number as last week.
There were 325 people vaccinated in the county during the week, which brings the overall number to 60,866, making it 61% of those eligible to have been vaccinated.
Cases are climbing in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the U.S. with a seven-day average of 122,296 new cases per day, the highest number seen since late September. It has now been two straight weeks with a seven-day average of at least 100,000 new cases per day.
Deaths have remained relatively stable over the last two weeks, with CDC showing the seven-day average at 1,179 new deaths per day.
The country has now seen a total of 50.48 million cases and had 800,939 deaths.
Vaccinations were lower in the U.S., with Bloomberg showing 1.83 million doses per day given over the last week, which is lower than the 2.42 million doses given per day the previous week. A total of 492 million doses have been given in the U.S.
Globally, 8.66 billion doses have been given and the daily average was 38.9 million doses over the past seven days, which is a slight decrease from the previous week.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is showing 274.1 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.35 million deaths.