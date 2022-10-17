SEBRING — A no-show witness and a speedy trial demand led Highlands County prosecutors to drop burglary and gun charges against a local man.
As potential jurors awaited instructions in the basement of the courthouse last Monday morning, Kenneth Jamal Deveaux and his lawyer, Jennifer Powell, stood in Courtroom 2B before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. In the moments before jury selection, Estrada asks prosecutors and defense lawyers if there are any last-minute issues before trial.
Prosecutor Tatiana Dimitroff, who is trying Deveaux, told the judge that the complaining witness would not be present for trial. She had subpoenaed him to show but when she talked to him on the phone the previous Friday, he told her he wouldn’t be coming.
“She finally got hold of him the Friday before court, and he didn’t want to come,” Powell told the Highlands News-Sun.
“Dimitroff asked for a continuance of the trial until November, but we objected,” Powell said. That was the end of the game, because Powell had filed a Demand for a Speedy Trial on Sept. 16, which meant the defendant must be brought to trial within 60 days after the demand. That meant prosecutors were running out of time to make their case.
“The victim’s choice not to cooperate was the ultimate factor bringing this case to a conclusion,” Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
“For some reason the judge denied her motion to continue, so she nolle prossed it,” Powell said. “Because I had filed a Demand for Speedy, it can’t be refiled.”
“Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, the state will not proceed,” Dimitroff wrote in her announcement ending Deveaux’s prosecution.
According to Powell, there were other issues with the state’s case.
“The complaining witness said he couldn’t identify the suspect after all this time,” Powell said. “He didn’t want to participate any more.”
Powell said the decision may have saved a man’s future.
“He didn’t do it and he’s a college football player – now that this case has gone away.”
The 6 foot, 4-inch defensive back played for Coffeyville Community College.