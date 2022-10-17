SEBRING — A no-show witness and a speedy trial demand led Highlands County prosecutors to drop burglary and gun charges against a local man.

As potential jurors awaited instructions in the basement of the courthouse last Monday morning, Kenneth Jamal Deveaux and his lawyer, Jennifer Powell, stood in Courtroom 2B before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. In the moments before jury selection, Estrada asks prosecutors and defense lawyers if there are any last-minute issues before trial.

