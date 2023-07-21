Derwin Callahan Jr., who caught new charges in Lake Placid while serving five years’ probation, will be in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
Callahan was arrested in May and charged with possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell; and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
By allegedly possessing a gun and ammunition as well as drugs and paraphernalia, prosecutors say Callahan violated his probation. He pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and constructive possession of a gun in May after his girlfriend and co-defendant Naijah Benae Sholtz failed to satisfy her obligation to testify against him.
In other developments, prosecutors have notified the court that they will rely on fingerprint expert Kathleen Perez of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for Callahan’s upcoming prosecution.
If a judge determines Callahan, 28, violated his probation on aggravated battery and constructive possession of a firearm charges, he can receive decades in prison.
“On the violation of probation alone he can receive up to 30 years,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said last month. “He was placed on probation for two second-degree felonies.”
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute can bring up to five years in prison, cocaine possession can bring five years; being a convict with a gun can bring 15 years, according to Florida statutes.