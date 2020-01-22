AVON PARK — The Avon Park Fire Department was called out to a fire at 127 N. Summit Ave. early Sunday morning. The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under the investigation of the State Fire Marshal said APFD Cpt. Steve Kempe.
The villa part of the Golden Age Villas and its total assessed value from the property appraiser’s office is $24,492.
According to Kempe, a fire started at the villa around 4:41 a.m. with a woman and her children inside of it. When the fire department arrived, the fire was already out. The women and her children were offered shelter by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made yet.
A law enforcement official said the woman is being uncooperative with the investigation. The fire marshal was unavailable for comment on Monday.
Anyone with information can call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or email at or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tipstersmay be eligible for a monetary reward. Call tips into Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.