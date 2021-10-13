SEBRING — Over the past few weeks, Florida has had a consistently moderate fire danger.
Florida Forest Service officials said it will get hotter and drier, and breezier as Florida moves into the winter months, increasing the risk of brush fires and bigger wildfires.
Now is a good time to check and make sure your home and property have been maintained to mitigate fire dangers, said Miguel Nevarez, wildfire mitigation specialist for the Okeechobee District of the Florida Forest Service.
“Over the past few weeks, there’s been a consistent and moderate fire danger. Sometimes it jumps up and down,” Nevarez said.
He said Monday saw some counties that were high on the Fire Danger Index Rating, a scale used to gauge the danger of fire breaking out in a given geographic area. Rain showers make it dive down, he said, but the upper-80s and low-90s temperatures in Florida, along with low humidity, will draw moisture out of the brush and forests.
“They start drying up quicker,” Nevarez said.
He said Floridians have a notion of “preparing” for fire season, but the state of Florida is unique in the world, being on a peninsula in a sub-tropical zone. The inland breezes each day from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico help dry areas out and the constant warm temperatures, even in winter, make for a “wildfire season” that lasts year-round.
There’s also a notion that people need a lot of money to prepare their homes and property to be “firewise.” That’s also not true, Nevarez said. The main tactics people can use are cost free, except for time and effort.
“As long as people are willing to spend a little time and a little effort,” Nevarez said, “anyone can be firewise.
Clean out guttersFlorida’s pine forests produce a lot of pine needles, and they often collect in gutters and between roof gables.
“You wouldn’t think they would be a problem,” Nevarez said, “but the piles get bigger and drier, and if you have a wildfire in the immediate area, a brush fire two or three miles away, the embers can travel a few miles from the origin of where the fire started.
If they land on a roof infested with pine needles or other vegetation, people can have a fire start on their roof or in their gutters.
“If you keep it clean, it won’t matter,” Nevarez said. “It won’t catch the roof on fire.”
Maintain lawns Keep your lawn mowed on a consistent basis. Also, keep bushes trimmed on the property, especially by the house.
You also may have beautiful trees, Nevarez said, but if they overhang the roof or brush up against the home, you may want to get them trimmed. A good rule is 10 feet between your home and any trees to create a more fire-defensible home.
“Now you have a buffer and are less likely to catch your home on fire,” Nevarez said.
Declutter patiosIf you have a ton of patio furniture, try not to keep it close to the home, Nevarez said. Make sure the patio is clean of potted plants or other flammable items, he said. It becomes a safer area to enjoy and less likely to catch fire because of fewer flammable items in it.
Deal with debrisCounties and cities have yard debris pickup as part of their services or in the contract with their garbage hauler, so burning yard debris is not necessary, Nevarez said. If you have bigger piles of debris, it’s a better idea to have those picked up rather than to burn them, he said.
Know the rulesIf you must burn, the yard waste must have been generated on the same premise as where it’s being burned, and the burning must take place between 8 a.m. and one hour before sunset for that time of year.
The debris must be burned in an enclosed, noncombustible container or in a pile no greater than 8 feet in diameter. It must be set back at least 150 feet from any occupied building other than that of the landowner, 50 feet from any paved public roadway and 25 feet from any wildlands, brush or combustible structure.
You must watch the fire and have fire extinguishing equipment ready at all times.
While you don’t need a Forest Service permit to burn residential yard waste, it is recommended that you contact FFS regarding burn conditions for the day, in case it is not safe to do it that day.