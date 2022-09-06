Blackmanmug.jpg

BLACKMAN

SEBRING — The state has made good on its allocation of $945,000 to Highlands County to help pay deputies’ salaries.

An agenda item on the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting, held at 9 a.m. today — the first morning after Labor Day — asks the county to accept the grant and accept it into the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Recommended for you