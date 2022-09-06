SEBRING — The state has made good on its allocation of $945,000 to Highlands County to help pay deputies’ salaries.
An agenda item on the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting, held at 9 a.m. today — the first morning after Labor Day — asks the county to accept the grant and accept it into the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The program, called “Law Enforcement Salary Assistance (LESA) for Fiscally-Constrained Counties,” is providing a total of just over $15 million to cover these salary increases in 29 fiscally-constrained counties.
According to agenda materials, Highlands’ allocation is the fourth largest among them, after Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, $1.125 million; Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, $1.047 million, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, $990,000.
Sheriff Paul Blackman states, in agenda materials, that the mandate from the state to raise starting salaries to $45,000 as of Oct. 1, and the impact of having to raise all salaries to adjust for seniority and promotions among all the agencies 241 sworn positions, will raise the normal total cost of just over $18.03 million to just less than $19.65 million, a difference of $1,615,691, or an 8.96% increase.
The allocation of $945,000, according to agenda materials, will bring the net budget impact to $18.7 million for an increase of $670,691, or 3.72%.
The total cost includes associated payroll costs of FICA, Florida Retirement System (FRS) and Workers’ Compensation under the U.S. Department of Labor.
The sheriff’s pay plan drives the pay rate for all sworn positions, except those of captain and higher rank, based on the starting pay of entry-level deputies. The plan also has to be presented to and approved by the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the union that represents some of the agencies’ deputies and detectives.
The starting pay rate, under the proposed plan, would have annual step increases of 3% per year for 10 years. Sergeants would receive a 4% step increase every two years, with a total of three steps.
Lieutenants would receive the same 4% step increase every three years, with a total of two steps.
Other provisions include:
- A deputy promoted to detective would get a 5% increase from their current step.
- A member promoted to sergeant would get a 4% increase from a step-10 detective.
- A member promoted to lieutenant would get a 4% increase from a top-step sergeant.
This would only affect positions directly impacted by the state-mandated minimum salary, which includes deputies, detectives, sergeants and lieutenants, but not civilian positions, part-time positions or captains or higher ranks.