SEBRING — Overall crime went down in Florida in 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, but violent crime went up.
In Highlands County, those results were mixed. While murders went down, rape didn’t go down by much and aggravated assault increased significantly. Burglary and larceny went down, but motor vehicle theft went up significantly, too.
Florida saw 1,285 murders last year, an increase of 260, or up 14.7% from 2019, according to the FDLE annual crime report. Of those, 1,025 were committed with a gun, approximately 80% of the total, up 20.2% from 2019.
Burglaries, robberies and larcenies dropped significantly during the year as many people worked at home or stayed home more often because of the coronavirus pandemic. 2020 had 13,439 robberies, a drop of 17% from 2019; 51,928 burglaries, down 17.8%; and 291,923 larcenies, down 18.5%.
Florida as a state also saw fewer reported rapes, from 8,439 in 2019 down to 7,650 in 2020 — a decrease of 9.3%. Motor vehicle thefts also dropped slightly. Meanwhile, aggravated assaults increased by 9.5%, from 55,333 in 2019 to a total of 60,567 last year.
Accounting for state population growth, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.
Highlands County, with 103,434 people in 2019 and 104,834 people in 2020, saw a slightly larger drop in the crime index, FDLE reported. The total numbers of reported crimes dropped from 2,621 in 2019 to 2,185 in 2020 — a 16.6% drop.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office saw a 17.7% drop in reported crime for 90,786 people, including those in the city limits of Avon Park. The Sebring Police Department saw a 13.7% drop among its 11,208 people, and the Lake Placid Police Department saw a huge 39.2% drop among its 2,840 people.
Inside the Town of Lake Placid, in all categories, seemed to have lower crime numbers. However, the crime rate was lower, on average in the Avon Park and unincorporated areas, combined, with a rate of 1,805.3 per 100,000 people.
Lake Placid, inside town limits, had a rate of 2,746.5, and Sebring had the highest single-area rate with 4,175.6.
The clearance rate per 100 offenses got better from 42.4 in 2019 and 50.8 in 2020. Sebring had the best clearance rate of 53.4, followed by the Sheriff’s Office at 51.6 and Lake Placid Police at 20.5.
Murders in Highlands dropped from 11 in 2019 to nine in 2020. Reported rapes went down from 30 to 29, but aggravated assaults went up from 181 to 220 — a 21.5% increase. Five of the murders took place in unincorporated areas and/or Avon Park, three in Sebring city limits and none inside Lake Placid town limits.
Eight rapes took place inside Sebring and another 21 in the unincorporated areas and/or Avon Park. Meanwhile, 157 of 2020 aggravated assaults took place in either Avon Park or the unincorporated areas, while 53 were in Sebring and 10 were in Lake Placid.
Of Highlands’ 39 robberies in 2020, down from 58 in 2019, there were 15 in Sebring and another 24 in either Avon Park or the unincorporated areas. None were reported in Lake Placid.
All areas had burglaries, larcenies (theft of personal property) or motor vehicle theft. Of 333 burglaries in 2020, down 39% from 546 in 2019, there were 259 in Avon Park and the unincorporated areas, 69 in Sebring and five in Lake Placid.
Out of 1,405 larcenies in 2020, down 17.8% from 1,709 in 2019, FDLE tallied 1,043 in Avon Park and the unincorporated areas, with another 302 in Sebring city limits and 60 in Lake Placid town limits.
Of 151 motor vehicle thefts in 2020, up 75.6% from 86 in 2019, there were 130 in Avon Park and the unincorporated areas, 18 in Sebring city limits and three in Lake Placid town limits.
Total arrests dropped almost in half from 2019 to 2020, from 4,024 to 2,232. Of those, the Sheriff’s Office had 1,697, Sebring Police had 387 and Lake Placid Police had 67.
Of the Sheriff’s Office arrests last year, 1,532 were adults and 165 were juveniles. Of those, two were for murder, three for rape, 17 for robbery, 74 for aggravated assault, 48 for burglary, 209 for larceny and 20 for motor vehicle theft.
Sebring Police arrested 361 adults and 26 juveniles. Of those, one was for murder, four were for rape, six for robbery, 19 for aggravated assault, 12 for burglary, 27 for larceny and one for motor vehicle theft.
Lake Placid Police arrested 66 adults and one juvenile. Of those, six were aggravated assault and five were for larceny.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested 46 in 2020 — 44 adults and two juveniles — one for larceny and one for aggravated assault. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 35, all of them adults.