While most of the attention on November’s election is focused on the presidential race, it’s far from being the only hotly contested race on the ballot. There’s a battle starting to brew over Amendment 2, the constitutional amendment that will raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of six years.
If the amendment passes, the state’s minimum wage will increase from its current $8.56 an hour to $10 on Sept. 30, 2021 and go up $1 an hour each year until it hits $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.
Orlando attorney John Morgan — the man instrumental in getting medical marijuana laws on the books in 2016 — is leading the charge behind the amendment and he feels confident about its chances in November. It’s hard to blame him, as the most recent Monmouth University poll showed 67% of registered Florida voters support the amendment. Only 26% of respondents said they plan to vote against it.
“Today, I am proud to stand alongside my fellow compassionate Floridians who believe, as I do, that their neighbors deserve the dignity of a living wage,” Morgan said in a press release.
Morgan isn’t afraid to put his money behind his beliefs, as the vast majority of funds donated to Florida for a Fair Wage, the sponsor of the amendment, have come from Morgan and his law firms. Of the $4.77 million raised by the organization through Sept. 18, $4.2 million was from Morgan, according to Ballotpedia.
Supporters of the amendment say the current minimum wage simply isn’t enough.
“The League supports secure equal rights and equal opportunity for all, and promotes social and economic justice for all Americans. Florida’s present minimum wage yields $17,800 a year for a full-time worker, which doesn’t come close to a living wage for a family of four,” the League of Women Voters of Florida said in its statement supporting the bill.
Opposition to the amendment comes from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Farm Bureau, among others.
“As the General Election nears, businesses across all industries are growing increasingly concerned about the devastating consequences Ballot Amendment 2 will have on jobs across the state,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “From farms to retail stores, this policy experiment will impact all types of small businesses and the jobs they provide for Florida families.”
Opponents say increased wages will lead to fewer jobs and reduced hours for those who are able to remain employed, while the “trickle-down” effect will impact those on fixed incomes.
“Ballot Amendment 2 is a job killer. It will hurt businesses, and it will destroy Florida’s economy,” Dover said. “We are putting more than 2 million potential jobs at stake here in Florida. This is a bad amendment.”
The amendment needs 60% of the vote to pass.